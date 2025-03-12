Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 307 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22,730.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $165.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.73 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

