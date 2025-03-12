Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.