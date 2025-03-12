Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,160 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 22.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $42,476.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,439.82. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Loop Capital lowered DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

