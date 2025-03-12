Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 134,537 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134,537 shares during the quarter. F5 comprises 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $74,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 79.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,876.50. This trade represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total transaction of $1,022,025.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,588.50. The trade was a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,060 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of F5 stock opened at $265.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $313.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

