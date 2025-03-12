Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $38.16 Million Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $38,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,543,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,613,715. This represents a 32.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

