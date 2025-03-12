Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $46.30 Million Holdings in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,709 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Diversified Energy worth $46,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Diversified Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

