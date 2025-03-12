Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $51.05 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,833 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $51,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 948.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,665,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,408,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,650,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

