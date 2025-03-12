Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 189,575 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189,575 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $35,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,196,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,523,000 after acquiring an additional 144,824 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,277,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,415,000 after acquiring an additional 277,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,631,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,087,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,043,000 after acquiring an additional 270,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5,078.7% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,025,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,646 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

