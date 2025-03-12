Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 256545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
Kanabo Group Trading Up 3.7 %
The stock has a market cap of £4.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.98.
Kanabo Group Company Profile
Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.
