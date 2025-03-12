Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 108,279 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,279 shares during the quarter. Sempra accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $99,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 180.4% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,236.65. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

