Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $40.18 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,824 shares during the quarter. Archrock accounts for 0.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Archrock were worth $40,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5,621.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AROC opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

AROC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

