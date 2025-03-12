Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,233,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 316,816 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 6.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $280,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 50.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 103,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,970,599.72. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

