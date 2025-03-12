Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 49,938 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,938 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,889,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,630 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 313.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,779,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth $44,558,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 54,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,761.2% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after buying an additional 605,844 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KGS opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.97%.

KGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,637,842.50. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

