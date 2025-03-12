Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

