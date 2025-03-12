King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after buying an additional 438,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in McKesson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,048,000 after acquiring an additional 425,875 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in McKesson by 126.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 574,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,903,000 after purchasing an additional 321,119 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $178,397,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $128,125,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,689 shares of company stock worth $11,187,351 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

MCK opened at $653.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $604.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.96. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $663.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

