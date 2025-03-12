King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $305.02 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.30.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

