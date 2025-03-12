King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Enovis were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Enovis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Enovis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Enovis by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Enovis by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $62.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.14 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENOV

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.