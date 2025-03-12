King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 25,525 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,525 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Q2 were worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Q2 by 988.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $191,000.

Q2 stock opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $112.82.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $543,652.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 218,371 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,530.52. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $1,109,747.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 337,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,931,968.06. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,350 shares of company stock worth $6,187,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

