King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 59 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.