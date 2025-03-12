Knuff & Co LLC Buys 1,686 Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODD. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Oddity Tech by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ODD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Oddity Tech Trading Up 4.4 %

ODD opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 4.20. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

