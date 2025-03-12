Knuff & Co LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

