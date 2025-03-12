Knuff & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 257 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,905,000 after acquiring an additional 770,017 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 459,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 578,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 578,522 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,443,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 705,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,011,000 after buying an additional 251,606 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of STIP stock opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.08.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.