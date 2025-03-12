Knuff & Co LLC Sells 130 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $280,951,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 32,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 361,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,207,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $177.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

