Knuff & Co LLC Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,885,000 after buying an additional 167,596 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Moderna by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 315,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after buying an additional 69,360 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Moderna by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 101,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moderna Stock Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
