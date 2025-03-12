Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Kohl’s Stock Down 24.4 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 117.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 11.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 31,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 511.0% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 54,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

