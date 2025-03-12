Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Invests $7.22 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,000. Broadcom makes up 1.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Broadcom by 884.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 119,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1,019.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,886,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $190.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

