Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 56,839 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,839 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $15,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,030,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $96.51 and a 52 week high of $126.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

