Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

Shares of Kunlun Energy stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kunlun Energy has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.