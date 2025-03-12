Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kunlun Energy Price Performance
Shares of Kunlun Energy stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kunlun Energy has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.
Kunlun Energy Company Profile
