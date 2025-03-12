Lane Generational LLC Buys 453 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lane Generational LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,226 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 6.7% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

AEM stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

