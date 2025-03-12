Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $146.37 and a one year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

