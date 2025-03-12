Larson Financial Group LLC Has $148,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $241,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Church & Dwight by 62.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,510 shares of company stock worth $7,383,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.35 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

