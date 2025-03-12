Larson Financial Group LLC Has $232,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.05. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $123.60 and a one year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

