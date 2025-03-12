Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 310.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 35,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

