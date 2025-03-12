Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.