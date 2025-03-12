Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in ARM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in ARM by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in ARM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in ARM by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

ARM Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.63. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $188.75.

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.