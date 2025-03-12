Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,418,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,751,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $77.35 and a 12 month high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

