Lawrence Peter Page Sells 100,000 Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Stock

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Peter Page sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$21,500.00.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Up 17.1 %

SSV stock opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Southern Silver Exploration alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price objective on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.