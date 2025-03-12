LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.38 and last traded at $45.02. Approximately 131,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 230,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREE. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LendingTree

LendingTree Stock Up 11.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in LendingTree by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.