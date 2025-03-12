Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the February 13th total of 26,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lendway

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lendway stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Lendway worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Lendway Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDWY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 2,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983. Lendway has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Lendway Company Profile

Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.

