Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stake Lessened by Amundi

Amundi lessened its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,601 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $89,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Lennox International by 26.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Lennox International by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 21,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.62.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,864.40. The trade was a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII opened at $565.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $445.63 and a fifty-two week high of $682.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $615.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

