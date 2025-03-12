Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 356 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,545.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,921,000 after buying an additional 170,238 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day moving average is $201.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

