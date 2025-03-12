Liberty Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $547.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

