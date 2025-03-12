Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.69.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,818,050.22. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $334.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.39. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $281.46 and a twelve month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

