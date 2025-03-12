Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 116,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

