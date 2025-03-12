Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after buying an additional 830,957 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,983,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,051,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 492,084 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

