Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,603,000 after acquiring an additional 249,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 597,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,330,000 after acquiring an additional 80,162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 324,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $121.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

