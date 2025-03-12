Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,010,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,476,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,370,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $123.60 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

