Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Limbach updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Limbach Trading Up 15.6 %

NASDAQ LMB opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $898.35 million, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Limbach has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Limbach from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

