Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,503. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $208.57 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,207.10. The trade was a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Littelfuse by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.