Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.17. 33,960,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 87,273,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

LCID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lucid Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,612,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 504,171 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,390,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

